Van der Vaart: De Jong needs to leave Barcelona for career sake

Carlos Volcano
Former Real Madrid and Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart is urging Frenkie de Jong to leave Barcelona.

Van der Vaart feels De Jong can extend his career if he leaves Barca for a return home.

"He played a fantastic match (against Hungary) although he can and should be even better. It is logical. He has achieved many things, but now he has to stay in shape," he told AS.

"He is a fantastic player from whom we will benefit enormously. If it were up to me, I would tell him to go home (to Ajax).

:He doesn't need any more trips. He has to be careful with that ankle. It's quite dangerous. It gets into his head and causes discomfort."

