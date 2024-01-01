Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break

Van der Vaart: Liverpool boss Slot has brought Gravenberch back to fantastic level

Van der Vaart: Liverpool boss Slot has brought Gravenberch back to fantastic level
Van der Vaart: Liverpool boss Slot has brought Gravenberch back to fantastic levelAction Plus
Rafael van der Vaart has sung the praises of Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch has been moved into a defensive pivot role by Reds manager Arne Slot, which Van der Vaart regards as a masterstroke.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Discussing Gravenberch's role with Holland, the former Real Madrid star said: "Ryan Gravenberch? We got a fantastic midfielder for our country. 

"Arne Slot brought him back to his highest level and his potential is fully coming out. The first 60 minutes he was by far the best player on the pitch."

Van der Vaart was discussing Gravenberch after Holland's 2-2 draw with Nations League opponents Germany.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGravenberch Ryanvan der Vaart RafaelSlot ArneLiverpool