Van der Vaart tipping big things for ex-Spurs striker Parrott

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is winning great praise at AZ Alkmaar.

Former Spurs and Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has been impressed by the Irishman.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Ziggo Sport: "I think he's going to be a very big player. I don't know what it is... At Excelsior it was a bit on the counter, but now: a good footballing striker who actually has everything, but still needs to develop a bit."

"He can perhaps play football a little better to be a killer. Then you start wandering a bit, it takes strength. And in the end he lacked a little strength to score.

"But I really think this is a gem."