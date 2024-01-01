Van der Vaart: Liverpool attacker Gakpo makes defenders s*** their pants!

Former Netherlands star Rafael van der Vaart has praised Cody Gakpo this week.

The Liverpool forward scored a great goal that eventually got his team a quarter final berth.

Netherlands beat Romania in their round of 16 clash on Tuesday, winning 3-0 after a tight battle for most of the game.

“There are not many players who could receive the ball and who could make a defender s*** their pants,'” he said.

“Gakpo is one of them.”

After the game, Gakpo said: “We played a good game and showed a great reaction from the last one and very pleased.

“I agree, after the last game we needed a reaction and today was a good step in the right direction.

Gakpo said: “We talked a lot about the aggression and intensity and defending like a team and it was a good step today again and very happy we won and played a good game.”