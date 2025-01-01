Tribal Football

Junqueira de Jesus Joao Pedro latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Joao Pedro
Hurzeler praises Brighton patience after defeating Fulham: We never forced it
Hurzeler praises Brighton patience after defeating Fulham: We never forced it
Brighton burst Bournemouth's away run to move up to eighth in Premier League
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Europe? Let's focus on Bournemouth (and their pace)
Brighton striker Pedro: Saliba fouled me
Brighton defender Van Hecke: We needed to beat Arsenal
Pedro scores from penalty spot as Brighton dent Arsenal's title bid
Ex-ref Clattenburg insists Brenford boss Frank wrong on Pedro
Hurzeler on Brighton striker Pedro: I think he wants to be the No.9 for Brazil
Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interest
Hurzeler admits his Brighton players can show flair and "they should enjoy the game"
Shearer impressed by performance of Brighton striker Pedro
Brighton ace Pedro delighted scoring in victory over Man City
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on life in the Premier League and trusting his gut
Hurzeler gives crucial Brighton update on Pedro, Gruda; wary facing Chelsea's Jackson
Brazil coach Junior says Brighton's Pedro always part of his plans
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Arsenal a fair point; don't compare Rice red with Pedro
Brighton boss Hurzeler: We deserved our win against Man Utd
Pedro stuns Man Utd with late Brighton winner: I can't feel any better
Brighton boss Huerzeler delighted with thumping win against Villarreal
Brighton chief Weir: Pedro justified price-tag
Douglas Luiz rallies Villa ahead of Olympiacos clash
Brighton boss De Zerbi: I know Adingra can improve
Adingra dubbed 'the difference' in Brighton win
Brighton captain Dunk happy defeating Villa: But we've not been good enough
Brighton suffer Ferguson blow
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy
PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool? I lied to you
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
Arsenal spy cut-price swoop for Juventus striker Vlahovic
Junqueira de Jesus Joao Pedro page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Junqueira de Jesus Joao Pedro - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Junqueira de Jesus Joao Pedro news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.