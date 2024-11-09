Brighton ace Pedro delighted scoring in victory over Man City

Brighton striker Joao Pedro was delighted with his goal in victory over Manchester City.

Pedro and Matt O'Riley struck late as Brighton overcame an early City lead established by Erling Haaland.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "First, I'm happy to be back. I know I'm an important player for the team so when we win like this against a big team it is good. Now we have time to breathe and win more games."

On his goal, he said: "I had too many people there but I'm always told to follow the action so I was there and I'm happy to score. After two months out, I'm very happy to be back."

On fellow goalscorer O'Riley, Pedro also stated: "Very good to help the new players. His first game he got injured and I got close to him because I was injured also. To help him in his first game in the Premier League is very special for me. I know how hard it is to come to a new club and then get injured in the first game. I'm very happy to help him and I hope he can help us more.

"Last season we dropped too many points and the gaffer told us to believe in ourselves this season and we are doing well this season against the big teams."