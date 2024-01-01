Brighton boss Huerzeler delighted with thumping win against Villarreal

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler was delighted with their 4-0 preseason friendly win against Villarreal.

Joao Pedro, Yankuba Minteh and a Danny Welbeck brace (one from the spot), saw Brighton to victory.

Huerzeler later said: "Of course, with the result we are happy. But we have to be honest, there was a big chance for Villarreal in the first minute and (if they score) then the game might be different, but after this chance I think we were good.

"It was a bit too wild early on but after 20-25 minutes the goal helped us control the game. After the (first minute) chance they didn't create chances at all, so I was happy with the defensive performance. Offensively, in the second half it was much more dominant from us with more ball control and 4-0 is fine as a result with goals and a clean sheet, but we know that we still have a lot of work to do.

"I always like to play at home. It should be our fortress, like a castle. But we have to make sure that we give performances on the pitch, so that this energy and this intensity transfers to the supporters. I hope we can do it game to game at home, and I know that the away fans are amazing, we saw it at Queens Park Rangers, last week."

On Pedro, he added: "Joao Pedro can do special things, and I think it was a really good performance from him and the team. It was his first game for us, but football is a team sport so to make him shine the team has to work well, and that's always the priority."