Hurzeler on Brighton striker Pedro: I think he wants to be the No.9 for Brazil

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that striker Joao Pedro has set his sights on becoming the No.9 for Brazil.

The Brazil international will likely get another chance to shine under the German head coach with his teammate Danny Welbeck out injured. Hurzeler told The Argus about how the 23-year-old has the ultimate ambition of leading Brazil’s attack in the future.

“I think he wants to be the No.9 for Brazil. He said it to me one day. Of course, sometimes he loses a bit of discipline with his passing. In the end, he is a striker with the whole package.

“He is fast, he is good with his back to the opponent’s goal. He can turn quick, he is technically good. He is one of the best players in the Premier League. I think he likes to play there, in this position.”

“If he is disciplined in his positioning if he acts like a striker, he can be one of the best strikers in the world.”