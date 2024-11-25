Hurzeler admits his Brighton players can show flair and "they should enjoy the game"

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has revealed why he does not mind his players showing flair on the field.

The Albion’s front runners have not been shy to open up their boxes of tricks and flicks.

After an impressive 2-1 win over Bournemouth, Hurzeler praised the likes of Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma.

He told reporters: “I’m not always happy with that but, if they show the right reaction, that that is important for me.

“They should enjoy the game.

“In the end it’s their passion so they should enjoy the game.

“When you lose the ball, for me there is always one demand – you have to do counter-pressing.

“You have to do counter-pressing all the time.

“If you don’t do counter-pressing, you can’t play in my teams.

“It is so important they should have fun, they should enjoy because that is their culture, how they come on the pitch, how they can make these special things playing like this.

“But for me it is so important when they lose the ball to show a reaction and then they can continue doing these things – when it works!”

