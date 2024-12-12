Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub

Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interest

Paul Vegas
Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interest
Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interestAction Plus
Liverpool have opened talks with Brighton for Joao Pedro.

UOL Brasil says Liverpool intend to begin negotiations in January, as they are aware that dealing with the Seagulls can be complex.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Reds' interest in the Brazil striker is not, however, new. Pedro has been followed by Liverpool management for almost five years, since his time at Watford, in the 2019/20 season.

Currently, the first contacts between the parties are still in an exploratory phase. However, Liverpool could speed up the operation, given that Manchester United are also interested in the player.

Pedro is tied to Brighton until June 2028.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao PedroLiverpoolBrightonManchester UnitedWatfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Liverpool's Doak delighted with Middlesbrough loan under Man Utd legend Carrick
Liverpool, Man Utd watching Bournemouth fullback Kerkez