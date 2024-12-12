Liverpool open Pedro talks with Brighton amid Man Utd interest

Liverpool have opened talks with Brighton for Joao Pedro.

UOL Brasil says Liverpool intend to begin negotiations in January, as they are aware that dealing with the Seagulls can be complex.

The Reds' interest in the Brazil striker is not, however, new. Pedro has been followed by Liverpool management for almost five years, since his time at Watford, in the 2019/20 season.

Currently, the first contacts between the parties are still in an exploratory phase. However, Liverpool could speed up the operation, given that Manchester United are also interested in the player.

Pedro is tied to Brighton until June 2028.

