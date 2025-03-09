Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee Felix
Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call

Hurzeler praises Brighton patience after defeating Fulham: We never forced it

Paul Vegas
Hurzeler praises Brighton patience after defeating Fulham: We never forced it
Hurzeler praises Brighton patience after defeating Fulham: We never forced itTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits victory over Fulham was "emotional".

The Seagulls won 2-1, thanks to Joao Pedro's 98th minute winner from the penalty spot. Pedro had won the penalty, reaching a loose ball first ahead of Harrison Reed before going down from the late challenge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurzeler said afterwards: "Sometimes it’s difficult to describe… there are so many emotions in a moment like that. We were very patient at the end of the game, we didn’t force it, we always believed in ourselves and I think we deserved to win. I am so proud of the guys.

"It helps if you are a fit team because you can play with a high intensity for 90 minutes or more. You can stay focussed and make the right decisions. I wouldn’t say it was the key in this game but fit teams help win games.

"Every game is a learning experience for me and the team. We always reflect on the games so we make the right decisions to continue our journey.

"We are a group who are together and did the basic things right. When you do that you can get results in the Premier League. The fans may be dreaming, but we will keep on working!"

Jan-Paul van Hecke scored Brighton's opener, Hurzeler also said:  "I am happy for JP and my set-piece coach. They work hard to create ideas and put a lot of effort into these situations."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao PedroBrightonFulham
Related Articles
Frustrated Marco Silva says Fulham deserved to beat Brighton
Silva fed-up with Fulham selling best players: It's our reality
Veltman confirms he will stay at Brighton after speculation: I can extend another year