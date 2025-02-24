Brighton boss Hurzeler: Europe? Let's focus on Bournemouth (and their pace)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says it's too soon to talk Europe ahead of their clash with Bournemouth.

Brighton host Bournemouth tomorrow night sitting in ninth place on the Premier League table - just four points outside the top four.

Hurzeler said this morning: "When you win games, there is always a good atmosphere. We are grateful it's like this but it's hard work. We need to keep the momentum and understand why we have this momentum.

"I never look too much at the table. You can only influence how you play. At the end of the season, you can look at the table. But at the moment, it's game by game and trying to get the best performance out of the players.

"The key thing at this club is developing young players and the group. We had a lot of new signings when we started. Now it's about having internal goals on where we want to go. We will see what happens at the end of the season, but it's too early to talk about reaching Europe. We have to wait for the right moment to talk about it."

On the form of Joao Pedro, who scored in victory against Southampton on Saturday, he said: "Joao is a player who always has the self confidence. He knows he can decide the game with one action. He not only has that thinking, but also the quality and skills to do it as he has proven last week.

"It's more important for me how he behaves as a team player and he proved last week he was always there for his team-mates. It showed me he is really committed to this club and wants to be the team player that everyone wants him to be.

"I am very happy that he has come back on the pitch and deserves what he gets because of his behaviour, his attitude in training and of course, his quality."

While they meet the Cherries in good form, Hurzeler recognises Bournemouth have also been performing impressively this season, despite the weekend setback to Wolves.

He added, "It's difficult to create a match plan against Bournemouth but it's difficult to do that for any of the clubs in the league. Bournemouth are very clear in the style they play.

"They are very intense. It will be a challenge for us to compete against them and we need to be mentally and physically on the highest level to be ready for them. But we will be able to do it because we have proved it in the last weeks. We have to keep the standards and to improve to be ready for the challenge against Bournemouth."

Indeed, Hurzeler admits the result will depend on Brighton handling the pace of Bournemouth's attacking trio.

"Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert are all very fast and athletic. They are all very good in transitions. But we need to try and avoid these transition moments," he concluded.