Paul Vegas
Shearer impressed by performance of Brighton striker Pedro
Alan Shearer sung the praises of Brighton striker Joao Pedro after their win against Bournemouth.

Pedro scored one and created the other for Kaoru Mitoma in Brighton's 2-1 win.

England great Shearer said of the Brazilian: “He was superb today and they just edged it in those forward positions.

“They are really strong with him, Rutter, Mitoma and Welbeck.

“Their understanding and they linked really well today in Rutter and Joao Pedro.”

Shearer added: “This for me is a brilliant centre-forward goal.

“The way he follows it up and he is expecting the rebound to get there.

“He reacts before anyone else does and then he gets his reward.

“His hold-up play was superb at times when he had to keep hold of the ball and bring his team-mates into play.” 

