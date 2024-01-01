Brazil head coach Junior says Brighton's Pedro was always part of his plan

Brazil coach Junior says Brighton's Pedro always part of his plans

Joao Pedro has been told he is a big part of Brazil’s plans by head coach Dorival Junior who has been keeping an eye on the Brighton star.

The Albion striker was recently called in by Dorival after Flamengo forward Pedro withdrew through injury in the international break.

Brazil face Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier after Rodrygo’s goal helped the side grab three points against Ecuador earlier this week.

Brighton face Ipswich at home on Saturday which could be an issue for manager Fabian Hurzeler who may have to rotate his forward’s to keep an optimal level of fitness.

Dorival spoke on the forward and how he has been watching his development in recent months.

“He was very close to being called up again.

“He has been improving, he deserved an opportunity, as others are deserving.”

Joao Pedro was an unused sub in Brazil’s last game but is likely to get his chance this week despite having Premier League duties at the weekend.