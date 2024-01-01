Brighton boss Hurzeler: We deserved our win against Man Utd

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left delighted with their late win against Manchester United on Saturday.

With the scores at 1-1, Joao Pedro pounced with a 94th minute winner.

Hurzeler later said: "It was very emotional, always when you get the win in the last minute it is. I think we deserved to win, we had a good game not a perfect game. There were also situations where United had the chance to win the game.

"I'm very proud of the team, they showed the value of never giving up and that's very important to me.

"I think the first half was equal and then in the second half we started to control the game quite well. We had a lot of chances, especially in the second half.

"Their goal for me was from out of nowhere. I then didn't like the losing the control. Then after their offside goal I think we started to control the game again. In the end, I think we deserved to win."

On Pedro, he added: "I think Joao is a player who can decide the game with one action. For me it was impressive today how he worked against the ball. He had the belief he would score and that's something that makes him special. But in the end it's always a team win and that's most important."