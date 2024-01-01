Brighton boss Hurzeler: Arsenal a fair point; don't compare Rice red with Pedro

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left satisfied with their 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Joao Pedro canceled out Kai Havertz's opener for Arsenal, with the hosts also having Declan Rice sent off on 49 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler later said, "I thought it was a tough start for us and we suffered in the first 10-15 minutes, but afterwards we were better in the game. We had good pressing moments. We also controlled the game better in possession.

"The goal from Arsenal happened out of nowhere. We have to be honest; it was bad defending from our side. It was just a long ball. We didn't win the second ball, so that was bad. And then the second half changed because of the red card.

"We dominated the game completely from that moment. We created chances. We made one-v-ones and we had chances for the second goal, but on the other side we also have to be honest that that we could concede a second goal to Arsenal because we were not consistent in our counter-pressing and not consistent enough in the rest defence.

"So in the end it feels a little bit like a disappointment because of course we wanted to win the game. I think we should be satisfied with the point because it's a fair result."

Hurzeler also bristled when asked if Pedro should've been sent off as Rice had for delaying a restart.

"You can't compare, I think, these two situations. The first with Joel (Veltman) and Rice is clear. It's a free kick, so it's a static situation and the other is much more like a dynamic situation and was not even clear cut.

"In football two situations never are the same, so we can't compare these two situations. I was booked because I was complaining about the tackle against Joel (Veltman) in the first half. We can accept it’s the Premier League, it’s a yellow card, but I think no one can complain if the referee gives the red card. Not because of the foul. It's more like the way he's going in to the tackle."