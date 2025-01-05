Brighton striker Pedro: Saliba fouled me

Brighton striker Joao Pedro insists his penalty won was clear after their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Gunners had the lead through Ethan Nwaneri before Pedro won and converted a penalty after a disputed foul by William Saliba.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, “We started the game well. We could have won but got a point. We need to look forward.

“We conceded in the first half but knew we could win this game. We tried to score at the beginning of the second half. We wanted to win.”

On the penalty, Pedro added: “I tried to control the ball and then (Saliba) hit me. It’s good that I scored. I always try to be positive with goals and assists. I like the feeling (of scoring) and hopefully I’ll score more.”