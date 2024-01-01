Hurzeler gives crucial Brighton update on Pedro, Gruda; wary facing Chelsea's Jackson

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has given a team update ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Chelsea this weekend.

Hurzeler spoke on striker Joao Pedro who has been on top form since the start of the season and how he is likely to miss the Chelsea game.

"I'm not sure how long he will be out," the head coach said on the Brazilian. "I think that he is a good healer and I'm convinced that he will be back soon. But we can't take any risk.

"We all know that he's a player who can make the difference for us. We have several other options and we try to replace him as good as we can and give him a good rehab. I'm sure he won't be out for so long.”

The German also spoke on Brajan Gruda who could replace Pedro and also Yasin Ayari who looks to be back from illness.

"Yasin Ayari is available after his illness, he will be back.

"Brajan (Gruda) was out for five, six weeks. He will be back in the squad very soon, maybe already at the weekend. We will see how fast he gets reintegrated in the team, how fast he adapts to the intensity of the training. He might be an option for Saturday.

The Brighton boss highlighted Nicolas Jackson as a major threat this weekend as he looks to secure 3 points against opposition who have won are unbeaten so far this season.

"I think he is the full package. He wants to combine. Sometimes he's getting more space where he can combine with his teammates, where he's there with (Cole) Palmer, with (Moises) Caicedo, with Enzo.

"He's also very fast - he can attack the defence. This mix, this balance, makes him very dangerous for us. Of course, he is a top striker and at the moment he's in very good shape, so you can't defend against them in a one-against-one.

"You have to always try to on one side get pressure on the ball so that they can't play the long ball, on the other side you always need to to find a good balance, how close you want to defend them."