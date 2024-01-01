Tribal Football

Silvestre: Is Hjulmand good enough for Man Utd?
Man Utd, Spurs scouting Hjulmand at Euros
Sporting CP make transfer call for Man Utd, Spurs target Hjulmand
Eriksen full of praise for Man Utd target Hjulmand
Sporting CP coach Amorim hoping to keep Hjulmand away from Man Utd
Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand admits Prem hopes; welcomes Fernandes praise
Exclusive:Copenhagen chief knows why Hjulmand watched by Man Utd
Denmark coach Hjulmand worried about Man Utd veteran Eriksen
Tottenham chasing Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand
