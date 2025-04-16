Bendtner: Hjulmand would be perfect for Villa or Newcastle

Niklas Bendtner, the former Danish striker for Arsenal, has praised Morten Hjulmand, Sporting's captain, considering that he is ready to play in one of the best European leagues after two seasons in Alvalade.

"I have to say that I didn't know much about Hjulmand until a few years ago and he's really managed to impress me. Not just with the national team, but also with Sporting, where he's the captain, and that's saying something," Nicklas Bendtner said in his podcast Stolpe ind.

"The way he plays and with his competitive mentality he can play in England or Spain and at the big clubs, I don't think there's any doubt about that," added Bendtner.

"He (Hjulmand) doesn't want to go anywhere that doesn't allow him to win titles, he'll want teams that allow him to win. I feel he's so good that he'll be able to adapt to the Premier League or La Liga," explained the former striker, who even suggested two clubs in England.

"He would adapt perfectly to Newcastle's midfield, which has an insane dynamic with three players, but I also feel he could develop at Aston Villa. They're clubs that have signed a lot of great players, and I think Hjulmand can develop even more in those teams," he said.