Four Sporting CP Viana signings linked with Man City move

A raft of Sporting CP players are being linked with Manchester City.

Sporting chief Hugo Viana has been confirmed as new City sports director, replacing the departing Txiki Begiristain.

The Manchester Evening News says Gonçalo Inácio, Geovany Quenda, Ousmane Diomande and Morten Hjulmand are all potential future additions for City.

Viana signed all four players for Sporting, including 17 year-old forward Quenda, who was ferried away from Benfica's academy as a junior player.

Viana will move to City at the end of the season.