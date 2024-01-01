Tribal Football
Silvestre: Is Hjulmand good enough for Man Utd?
Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has questioned their interest in Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Denmark international has been linked with United this summer.

But Silvestre told Tipsbladet: "Does he have the level of United? Maybe. He has good qualities, but enough to play for Manchester United? I'm not sure.

"At the European Championships he was without a doubt one of Denmark's best players. He's been excellent. Very energetic, very positive and very successful in his passing and dribbling. He's also scored goals.

"So far it's been a very good final tournament for him."

