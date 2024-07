Man Utd, Spurs scouting Hjulmand at Euros

Premier League interest is intensifying for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Record says Manchester United and Tottenham are scouting Hjulmand at the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

If interest is firmed up, however, it won't be cheap to prise the midfielder from Sporting.

The Portuguese club are ready to demand £70m to sell Hjulmand.

The Dane's contract with Sporting runs until the summer of 2028.