Man Utd striker Hojlund: I've asked Hjulmand about Amorim

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United's 21-year-old Danish international striker, said he was looking forward to Rúben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund spoke to Denmark's Viaplay about Rúben Amorim 's arrival at Manchester United next Monday.

"I'm looking forward to it, he has good ideas. I've seen how they play. I've spoken to Morten (Hjulmand) about it and he's also very happy with the coach, so I'm looking forward to him setting foot here," said the Danish striker.

Asked when he first met Rúben Amorim, the Manchester United player explained:"I'm not sure. After all, we usually talk at the club, or when we're with the national team, about how things are going. There, he (Hjulmand) just talked about good ideas and a slightly different approach to what he was used to."

Hojlund also identified well with Rúben Amorim's main ideas.

"From what I've seen so far, it's a formation with three defenders and it might be a little different to what I've been used to in the past. So it's going to be exciting to see how he implements his ideas, and I'm very much looking forward to working with a young and ambitious coach. I think that's a good thing. He realises what the new modern football is. I don't necessarily see it as a negative that he's young. On the contrary, it might even give him something extra," explained the Danish striker.

Rasmus Hojlund was signed by Manchester United in 2022 from Atalanta for 73 million euros. This season he has two goals in ten official games.