Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Paul Vegas
Manchester United are being linked with three Sporting CP stars after their appointment of coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was named United manager on Friday and will leave Sporting during the next international break this month.

The Sun says the Portuguese will return to Sporting in 2025 for at least three of his title winners.

It's been suggested United will commit £175m to sign Amorim's favoured options.

Defender Goncalo Inacio, valued at £50m, midfielder Morten Hjulmand, rated at £40m, and striker Viktor Gyokeres - worth around £84m, are all wanted by Amorim.

