Sporting CP captain Hjulmand: Has Amorim betrayed us?

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand admits the departure of Ruben Amorim is a blow.

Amorim will be in charge of Sporting for tonight's Champions League clash with Manchester City. But he will leave Sporting to formally become Manchester United manager on November 11.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking at his match preview yesterday, Hjulmand admitted Amorim's decision was a blow.

Amorim's decision:

"It was difficult for me, I was sorry when I learned that he would leave Sporting, but in football, occasions like this happen. It's a normal part of football, I hope he was proud to receive an offer like this."

Is Amorim's departure the biggest challenge you will face as Sporting captain?

"Winning the championship without him will be a challenge, the most important of the season. Life goes on and we want to show that we no longer need him."

Did you feel betrayed? Did you have any guarantee at any point that Rúben Amorim would stay at Sporting?

"There are no guarantees in football. But it was a very tough week, the coach gave us no respite... It was difficult to understand what was happening, but we tried to focus on beating Nacional and Estrela. We are satisfied, we will have a coach we believe in (Joao Pereira). They made a good choice, I believe in him, as do the fans."

What can you tell us about Amorim's way of being and working?

"I came to Lisbon for this. When you work with him you get a clear idea, the way he manages the team off the pitch is also beautiful. Something I had never seen in my career. Manchester United will be in good hands with Rúben."

Gyökeres or Halaand, who is the better player?

"Gyökeres, of course, because he is our player!"

Do you also dream of going to the Premier League?

"I don't know... Right now I'm living a dream at Sporting, I live in Lisbon. Obviously comparing the leagues... Well, I don't know what the future will bring, but I want to live the present and the future of Sporting."

Will Manchester City be the toughest opponent of your career?

"Yes, they are the toughest team. We know their quality, we have analysed how they will play: it will be a huge challenge."