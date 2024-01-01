Man Utd ponder turning to Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand

Tribal Football
Manchester United may be looking at transfer target Manuel Ugarte's former club for his alternative.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been linked to the Red Devils this summer.

However, Correio de Manha claims that Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand may be another option for United.

The English club have been unable to agree a fee with PSG for Ugarte’s services.

While they want to sign the Uruguayan, they are not going to pay the present asking price.

However, Hjulmand will not be cheap either, as he is valued at around £67 million by Sporting CP.

