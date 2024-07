Sporting CP make transfer call for Man Utd, Spurs target Hjulmand

Sporting CP have slapped a huge price-tag on Morten Hjulmand.

The Dane starred in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Euros opponents England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hjulmand struck a wonder goal on the day to confirm his growing reputation.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports Sporting will refer all enquiries to Hjulmand's €80m buyout clause.

Jacobs states Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona and PSG are keeping an eye on Hjulmand in Germany.