Man Utd boss Amorim full of praise for Sporting CP captain Hjulmand

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has explained his admiration for Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand.

In Amorim's last game in charge of Sporting, he helped them win 4-2 over Braga, who had otherwise led by two at half-time.

Hjulmand scored the 2-2 goal later in the match with a fantastic long shot.

Amorim later said, "It was a great goal by a fantastic player and captain who arrived at Sporting a year ago.

"During the break I heard him shouting in the dressing room."