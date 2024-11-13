Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: I need to ask Hjulmand about Amorim

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he's yet to speak with new manager Ruben Amorim.

Eriksen spoke with the Danish press this morning.

He admitted: "I haven't spoken to him yet, but I'm looking forward to coming back to England. You have seen his results, and especially after he was announced as the new United coach, his results have filled the media a lot.

"Among other things, how they have won almost all their matches - including against Manchester City.

"I hope he comes in and creates a breath of fresh air."

Someone who, on the other hand, knows the new United boss is Morten Hjulmand.

The Sporting captain has played under the 39-year-old coach since he switched to the Lisbon club in the summer of 2023.

Eriksen says he also intends to consult with Hjulmand.

"I just need to get hold of Morten so I can learn a few more Portuguese words.

"It is not only Amorim who is coming, but also a whole Portuguese staff. After all, we also have a couple of Portuguese in the squad who also knew Amorim beforehand," concludes Eriksen.