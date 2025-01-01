Tribal Football

Firmino Roberto
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Arsenal watching potential Al-Ahli contract release for Firmino
Firmino's future at Al-Ahli uncertain after he posts a cryptic message on social media
Liverpool hero Firmino hit by shock Al Ahli blow
Brentford attacker Carvalho on Liverpool spell: I wish I had...
Thommo: Diaz matching Liverpool role of Firmino
Galatasaray, Fenerbahce keen as Al-Ahli willing to offload Firmino
Al Ahli coach Jaissle happy working with ex-Celta Vigo whiz Gabri: Incredibly talented
Firmino says Liverpool departure was down to one Klopp decision
Aldo warns Salah on Liverpool exit: Look at Firmino and Mane in Saudi
Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli future
Ajax midfielder Henderson: Right time to leave Liverpool
