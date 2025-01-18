Brentford attacker Carvalho on Liverpool spell: I wish I had...

Brentford attacker Fabio Carvalho admits he has regrets over his time with Liverpool.

Ahead of today's clash against his old club, Carvalho says he wishes he had spoken more with former Reds striker Roberto Firmino and also Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said in today's Brentford match programme: "I was always asking questions and, if I could go back, I wish I had asked them more questions,” Carvalho admitted.

“Firmino is the best player I’ve seen in the flesh, so being able to train with him was… wow. He’s a very good guy as well.

“And Salah... it’s just the way he takes care of his body. I would try and match his work ethic, and he would speak to me a lot because he could see that and he respected it.

“I would ask him about nutrition, recovery, visualisations before games, different tactics, and about his journey from Chelsea and how he’s now become the best player in the world.

“Being able to pick his brain and trying to take stuff from his game to add to mine was invaluable.”