Liverpool hero Firmino makes Al-Ahli decision

Roberto Firmino is leaving his Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

The former Liverpool striker, now 33, has decided to leave Al Ahli after helping them win the Asian Champions League, laying on two assists in the final.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Firmino is eyeing a return to Brazil.

Firmino has spent 14 years away from home, having first signed for Hoffenheim in Germany before moving onto Liverpool.

Al Ahli president, Khaled Al-Ghamdi, has announced that they have agreed to end Firmino's contract a year early.

Over his two years with the club, Firmino has scored 21 times in 65 games.