Arsenal watching potential Al-Ahli contract release for Firmino

Arsenal are being linked with Al-Ahli striker Roberto Firmino.

There is talk of the former Liverpool star being released from his contract at Al-Ahli after he wasn't registered for the Saudi Pro League over the second-half of this season.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports as a free agent, Firmino could be offered a move to injury-hit Arsenal.

“I think that right now, there probably isn't a free agent in the market that fits the kind of profile Arsenal are looking for," Jacobs said. “The one name that I would keep an eye on is just Roberto Firmino and his situation at Al-Ahli.

“As of now, Firmino is not a free agent, and Al-Ahli don't want to terminate his contract, because even though he's not registered for Saudi Pro League games, after Galeno arrived, and they had to remove somebody from their roster, he's still eligible for the Asian Champions League.

“And Al-Ahli want to keep Firmino until the end of the season and then resolve his future then.”