Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli future

Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli future
Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli future
Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli futureAction Plus
Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle is demanding more from Roberto Firmino.

The former Liverpool striker struggled last season in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Jaissle is weighing up the future of the Brazilian.

“Al Ahli, no change in the position of Matthias Jaissle – confirmed for the next season as their head coach – towards Roberto Firmino,” Galetti stated on X.

“The German manager asked to part ways with the Brazilian and look for a new ST: The Saudi club is working in this direction.” 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueFirmino RobertoJaissle MatthiasAl Ahli SCLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudis hot for big-name striker; Liverpool try for Ederson; Man Utd target centre-back
Firth follows Achterberg from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq
Liverpool fail with bid for Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio