Liverpool hero Firmino fighting for Al Ahli future

Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle is demanding more from Roberto Firmino.

The former Liverpool striker struggled last season in the Saudi Pro League.

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Jaissle is weighing up the future of the Brazilian.

“Al Ahli, no change in the position of Matthias Jaissle – confirmed for the next season as their head coach – towards Roberto Firmino,” Galetti stated on X.

“The German manager asked to part ways with the Brazilian and look for a new ST: The Saudi club is working in this direction.”