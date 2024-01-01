Aldo warns Salah on Liverpool exit: Look at Firmino and Mane in Saudi

Liverpool hero John Aldridge has urged Mohamed Salah to resist a move next year to Saudi Arabia.

With his contract running down, Salah has publicly stated he could be leaving Liverpool next summer.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "We’re talking about these expiring contracts pretty much every week at the moment. The club needs to get it sorted.

"You look in the worst case scenario, starting next season without all three - Van Dijk, Salah, Trent. Now that possibility, that could really hammer Liverpool. It could hurt us, the timing and all at once. You just hope it doesn’t go that way.

"Trent has obviously got many more years left in him. Virgil, the way he’s started the season under a new manager, a different voice, his compatriot, and he’s started the season really well. Obviously he’s not getting any younger but you’d like to see him get an extension somewhere along the line, absolutely.

"And Salah, well we just don’t know. We’ve always said if a player wants to go, the club is bigger. It’s bigger than anyone. The club comes first. So if you want to go then go.

"But when you’ve got a happy camp, we’ve started the season and everything’s going really well, why would you want to go? Why would you want to go when you’re still at the top of your game?

"Look at Sadio Mane now, since he’s gone to Saudi. Look at Firmino. You can’t keep yourself at the top of your game. You’re obviously going there as a mercenary.

"For Mo, later in his career then yeah, then go. Why not? But later in your career when you’re not at your peak."