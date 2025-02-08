Liverpool hero Firmino hit by shock Al Ahli blow

Roberto Firmino has been handed a shock blow at Al-Ahli.

The Liverpool hero could be forced to leave the Saudi Pro League club in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Firmino has a contract until 2026. But now Al Ahli have axed the star from their Saudi Pro League squad. He has been replaced by new signing Galeno.

Firmino will therefore only be able to play in the Asian Champions League for the rest of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Firmino can leave Al Ahli and interest from other clubs is already arriving.