Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Arsenal hit by Martinelli news
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter

Liverpool hero Firmino hit by shock Al Ahli blow

Paul Vegas
Liverpool hero Firmino hit by shock Al Ahli blow
Liverpool hero Firmino hit by shock Al Ahli blowTribalfootball
Roberto Firmino has been handed a shock blow at Al-Ahli.

The Liverpool hero could be forced to leave the Saudi Pro League club in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Firmino has a contract until 2026. But now Al Ahli have axed the star from their Saudi Pro League squad. He has been replaced by new signing Galeno.

Firmino will therefore only be able to play in the Asian Champions League for the rest of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Firmino can leave Al Ahli and interest from other clubs is already arriving.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueFirmino RobertoGalenoAl Ahli SCLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Al Ahli splash out on Porto winger Galeno
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
CONFIRMED: Gerrard and Al-Ettifaq part ways