Galatasaray, Fenerbahce keen as Al-Ahli willing to offload Firmino

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce keen as Al-Ahly willing to offload Firmino

Al-Ahli are prepared to cut loose Roberto Firmino in January.

With Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray both keen, Al-Ahli are encouraging Firmino to move on, says Foot Mercato.

The veteran former Liverpool striker has a deal to 2026, worth a mooted €20m-a-year.

But after struggling over the first-half of the season, Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has requested Firmino be offloaded and replaced.

So far this season, Firmino has managed 6 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances.