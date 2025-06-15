Alejandro Garnacho makes Erik ten Hag reunion decision

Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly rejected the opportunity to be reunited with former manager Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old is widely expected to leave Man United this summer having fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim after their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Former manager Ten Hag is understood to be keen on bringing him to Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, Garnacho’s ‘priority’ is to remain in the Premier League rather than move abroad.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the Argentina international in January but have seemingly cooled their interest in a move.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens is now their top target for the left-wing position, despite failing to secure a move ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.