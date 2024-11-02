Al Ahli coach Jaissle happy working with ex-Celta Vigo whiz Gabri: Incredibly talented

Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle says he's happy with the progress of Gabri Veiga.

The former Celta Vigo whiz moved to the Saudi Pro League club last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jaissle admits he and Gabri have gambled moving to Saudi Arabia and told Marca: “We sometimes talk about it. We are in the same boat and we have the same objectives... but with different roles. He is incredibly talented."

Jaissle also spoke of working with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino: "We were teammates at Hoffenheim!

"Bobby is a special player. I can only speak highly of him.”