Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive

The chances of Arsenal swooping for Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino in the coming weeks are diminishing.

The Brazilian has been linked with the Gunners amid rumours of Al-Ahli releasing him from his contract. Al-Ahli have failed to register Firmino for the second-half of the Saudi Pro League season.

Given Arsenal's injury problems in attack, a move for Firmino has been mooted should he become a free agent.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now stating: “He’s still not leaving Al-Ahli now as the Saudi club insists to continue until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League.

“Let’s see what happens if they change their stance.”

