Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Thommo: Diaz matching Liverpool role of Firmino

Ansser Sadiq
Thommo: Diaz matching Liverpool role of Firmino
Thommo: Diaz matching Liverpool role of FirminoAction Plus
Liverpool star Luis Diaz is working similarly to Roberto Firmino did under Jurgen Klopp’s management.

New boss Arne Slot has sometimes used Diaz centrally between Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The formation in attack has caused pundit Phil Thompson to draw comparisons to Firmino.

Speaking after victory at Tottenham on LFCTV, Reds legend Thompson commented: "You do feel like that Diaz has taken over that Bobby Firmino role, playing centrally.

"That is what I was saying that Cody and Mo come alive when they get him. Now, it was the same with Sadio (Mane) and with Mo (Salah), is that they said he was the glue, Bobby.

"Now, Luis could be that one and the number of chances that we had in the second half when he was just moving."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisFirmino RobertoLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool attacker Diaz warms to Barcelona interest
Galatasaray, Fenerbahce keen as Al-Ahli willing to offload Firmino
Liverpool attacker Diaz still pining for Barcelona move