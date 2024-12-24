Thommo: Diaz matching Liverpool role of Firmino

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is working similarly to Roberto Firmino did under Jurgen Klopp’s management.

New boss Arne Slot has sometimes used Diaz centrally between Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

The formation in attack has caused pundit Phil Thompson to draw comparisons to Firmino.

Speaking after victory at Tottenham on LFCTV, Reds legend Thompson commented: "You do feel like that Diaz has taken over that Bobby Firmino role, playing centrally.

"That is what I was saying that Cody and Mo come alive when they get him. Now, it was the same with Sadio (Mane) and with Mo (Salah), is that they said he was the glue, Bobby.

"Now, Luis could be that one and the number of chances that we had in the second half when he was just moving."