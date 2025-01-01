Tribal Football

Neom SC latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Neom SC
DONE DEAL: Benrahma leaves Lyon for Neom SC

DONE DEAL: Benrahma leaves Lyon for Neom SC

Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today
Neom SC page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Neom SC - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Neom SC news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.