Neom SC in talks with Man Utd keeper Onana

Neom SC are in talks with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Saudis are preparing to spend big this summer as they're now on the brink of promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

Foot Mercato says Neom are seeking a top-class goalkeeper and talks have commenced with Onana.

The Cameroon international's future at United is in doubt after a difficult season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Onana's agents are currently in talks with Neom. The keeper's contract at United runs to 2028.

Also on Neom's shopping list is departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.