Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

Neom SC in talks with Man Utd keeper Onana

Paul Vegas
Neom SC in talks with Man Utd keeper Onana
Neom SC in talks with Man Utd keeper OnanaAdam Davy, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Neom SC are in talks with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Saudis are preparing to spend big this summer as they're now on the brink of promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Foot Mercato says Neom are seeking a top-class goalkeeper and talks have commenced with Onana.

The Cameroon international's future at United is in doubt after a difficult season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Onana's agents are currently in talks with Neom. The keeper's contract at United runs to 2028.

Also on Neom's shopping list is departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueOnana AndreDe Bruyne KevinManchester UnitedNeom SCManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Onana makes key decision on Man Utd future
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De Bruyne