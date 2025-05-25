Neom SC launching bid for Man Utd keeper Onana

Neom SC are ready to step up their plans for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Having clinched promotion to the Saudi Pro League, Neom are preparing a move for the Cameroon international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Neom are willing to offer £35m for Onana.

And should he make the move to Saudi, Onana will earn £15m-a-year - net - with the First Division champions.

Neom are backed by Saudi's Public Investment Fund and have also made an attempt for Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne.