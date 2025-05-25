Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Neom SC launching bid for Man Utd keeper Onana

Paul Vegas
Neom SC launching bid for Man Utd keeper Onana
Neom SC launching bid for Man Utd keeper OnanaAction Plus
Neom SC are ready to step up their plans for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Having clinched promotion to the Saudi Pro League, Neom are preparing a move for the Cameroon international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Neom are willing to offer £35m for Onana.

And should he make the move to Saudi, Onana will earn £15m-a-year - net - with the First Division champions.

Neom are backed by Saudi's Public Investment Fund and have also made an attempt for Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueOnana AndreNeom SCManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd approach AC Milan about Maignan situation
Al-Hilal set deadline for Man Utd captain Fernandes to accept bank-busting proposal
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...