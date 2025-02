DONE DEAL: Benrahma leaves Lyon for Neom SC

Former West Ham attacker Said Benrahma has joined Neom SC.

Benrahma has left Olympique Lyon to join the Saudi Second Division club on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The loan arrangement includes an option to buy for Neom.

Benrahma moves to Saudi Arabia as part of a forced clearout at Lyon as owner John Textor desperately attempts to balance the books in order to avoid relegation over financial trangressions.