Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De Bruyne

Inter Miami are making a move for departing Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

The 33 year-old midfielder announced on Friday that he will leave City at the end of the season.

De Bruyne has been linked with Neom SC in Saudi Arabia and new MLS franchise San Diego FC.

However, the Mirror says Inter Miami are readying a move for the veteran.

Inter chiefs, including David Beckham, have been keeping tabs on De Bruyne's situation and will soon table a contract offer.

It's suggested De Bruyne favours moving his young family to the US ahead of other destinations around the world.