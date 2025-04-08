Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
De Jong informs agent of Barcelona decision
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea

Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De Bruyne

Paul Vegas
Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De Bruyne
Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De BruyneAction Plus
Inter Miami are making a move for departing Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

The 33 year-old midfielder announced on Friday that he will leave City at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Bruyne has been linked with Neom SC in Saudi Arabia and new MLS franchise San Diego FC.

However, the Mirror says Inter Miami are readying a move for the veteran.

Inter chiefs, including David Beckham, have been keeping tabs on De Bruyne's situation and will soon table a contract offer.

It's suggested De Bruyne favours moving his young family to the US ahead of other destinations around the world.

Mentions
MLSPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityInter MiamiNeom SCFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola 'picks' Florian Wirtz as Kevin de Druyne replacement
SPL recruitment chief talks up swoops for Salah, Nunez and De Bruyne
Guardiola admits being involved in Man City decision to release De Bruyne