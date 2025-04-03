Tribal Football
Ambitious Neom SC launch move for Man City veteran De Bruyne
Fresh Saudi Arabian interest is arriving for Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract at the end of the season, De Bruyne has been in talks with San Diego FC about next season's MLS campaign.

City manager Pep Guardiola has also made clear he'd like to see the veteran, who turns 34 in June, to be handed a new deal.

However, Fussball Transfers says Neom SC is also pushing to recruit him. The powerful and extremely wealthy Saudi D2 team, which is well on its way to promotion to the Saudi Pro League, is in very serious discussions with De Bruyne.

The first exchanges have been rather positive and the discussions are continuing.

Earlier this season, De Bruyne had not closed the door to a Saudi experience: "At my age, you have to be open to everything. We are talking about incredible sums of money for what could be the end of my career.

"Sometimes, you have to think about it." 

