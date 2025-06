Neom SC are swooping for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

Neom have just won promotion to the Saudi Pro League and are known as one of the country's big spenders.

Villa are set to sell Bailey for £25m in the coming weeks, says The Sun.

For the player, Bailey will move to Neom on a salary of £10m-a-year tax free.

Bailey's agents are currently in talks with Neom with negotiations to accelerate next week.