Departing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho chooses Flamengo over Neom SC

Departing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is a step away from signing with Flamengo.

After announcing this week that he would be leaving Arsenal this summer, Jorginho has already started renting a house close to Fla's training ground, reports Globo Esporte.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jorginho will sign for Fla on June 5 or 6, a couple of days after his June 2 wedding to Irish singer Catherine Harding.

It's also been revealed Jorginho's agents had plans to place the Italy midfielder in Saudi Arabia, where promoted Neom SC had made an offer.

However, Catherine was reluctant to move to the Middle East and instead relocating to Rio de Janeiro was agreed.